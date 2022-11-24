Fishing club donates defibrillator

The Lansdowne Fishing Club has donated a defibrillator to the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
A defibrillator training day was held at the club last Wednesday with a number of community members attending. The fishing club had raised the money from its raffles held at the club.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club had a great family club outing last weekend away camping at beautiful Knorrit Flat.
Lansdowne Public School has issued a COVID update for students, staff, and visitors that they should only attend school when they are symptom free.
The school strongly encourages all students, staff and visitors to follow the guidance issued by NSW Health. They will continue to send home students displaying symptoms. Anyone who believes they have been exposed to COVID-19 is strongly recommended to monitor for symptoms and test if they have any concerns, as well as wear a mask
Lansdowne Public School's Little Learners kindergarten transition is next Thursday, December 1. If there are any parents or care givers in our community who have children who will be attending kindergarten at the Lansdowne school next year, please contact the school.
Lansdowne school presentation day will be held on Wednesday, December 7, at 10am.
Tickets in the school's main fundraiser, a Christmas raffle, are now available. Tickets are only a $1 each and there are amazing prizes up for grabs again this year.
If you can donate towards their Christmas hamper, please drop the items off at the school office between now and the end of November. Anything that you think would be great to put in the hamper would be appreciated. Tickets will be available from outside our local shop and post office a few mornings around late November and early December. Please purchase a ticket. All monies raised go towards benefiting the students and staff at our local school.
Lansdowne General Store and Post Office has been made aware that Essential Energy plans a power black out this Friday, November 25 from 11am until 3pm. Australia Post services apart from parcel collection will be unavailable during this time.
The Lansdowne Rural Fire Brigade conducted a training day last weekend on a number of important subjects they need to be aware of. They included overrun procedures, gas cylinder approaches, first aid and proper use of a defibrillator or AED and correct wearing of personal protective clothing.
Thanks to their training officer Bruce Crossingham for the scenarios undertaken. The brigade members give up their time to have regular training days which means our community can depend on the members being able to address any situation they could be called out to attend. We are truly fortunate to have them.
They will soon have the most important task they must do annually, driving Santa around to see all the children in our community. Christmas is here.
The Coopernook Op Shop had a very successful day last Saturday when they presented their spring fashion parade. Everyone enjoyed the fun filled day and a lovely fashion parade and the wonderful sunny warm weather. The afternoon was entertaining and humorous, and the audience was very generous.
The lucky door prize was donated by Shirley Haines and won by Fay Warren of Lansdowne.
The charity draw raised $66.50 and went to Sweet Pea Animal Hospital and Rescue, Forster.
Many thanks to TellEverybody Magazine Harrington, Manning River Times, Alan Johnson, Aimee Wilson, Karen Rock, Helen O'Connor, Pat Bean, Donna Friery, David Freeman, Karen Freeman. Mrs Marianne Enright presented their fabulous models and included Di Harvey, Jim Cullen, Aimee Wilson, David Duncan, Natalie Armstrong, Alan Rutley and Reverend Claire Wright. Thank you also to David D, Garry, and Kim Pavitt with clean up support.
The Upper Lansdowne Hall committee has its last concert for the year at the hall tomorrow evening, Saturday, November 26 when Hussy Hicks, an Australian act, will be performing. The Hussies run the gamut of musical genres incorporating blues, folk and rock with gypsy, surf, alt country and soul, all cheekily woven together with beautiful vocal harmonies. The show commences at 7pm.
Tasty, home-cooked food, cakes, tea, and coffee will be available to purchase or feel free to take along your own drinks and nibbles.
Phone Rita on 02 5591 6017 for bookings.
