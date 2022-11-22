GROUP Three Rugby League will have a new chairman after Sunday's annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club.
Wayne Bridge's 15 year tenure will come to an end when he steps down from the role. It's understood Warren Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry will be standing for the position. At this stage it isn't known if there'll be any other contenders.
Mr Blissett is also the Group Three Junior Rugby League president.
Mr Bridge took over as president (now chairman) from the retiring Dick Clode.
He said he has no desire to stay on the board of management and will step away from all administration after Sunday. Mr Bridge was a long serving secretary of the Wingham club before taking on the Group Three role.
"I'm looking forward to going to the football next year, standing on the hill, having a beer and watching the game,'' he said.
Mr Bridge's sons, Matt and Tim, could both be playing for the Wingham Tigers next year.
More details will appear online and in Friday's Manning River Times.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.