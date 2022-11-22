Manning River Times
Warren Blissett tipped to stand for Group 3 chairman's position

By Mick McDonald
Updated November 23 2022 - 11:16am, first published 10:30am
Wayne Bridge will be stepping down as chairman of Group Three Rugby League at Sunday's annual meeting.

GROUP Three Rugby League will have a new chairman after Sunday's annual meeting to be held at the Wingham Services Club.

