The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association held its annual general meeting last Saturday afternoon at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Given the membership base, it was a poorly attended meeting.
When it came time for election of office bearers, the only outgoing executive member standing for re-election was Steve Doessel and of course, he was elected unopposed as treasurer.
The positions of president and vice president were unable to be filled. Neil Cadden agreed to become secretary, a position he has held in the past. Kylie Rath, Cozette Leonard and Anne Butow were elected as committee members.
The public officer, Ian Dimmock, advised the meeting that an incorporated association cannot exist without an executive and committee in place and suggested if the vacant positions can be filled in an acting capacity for the immediate future, an appeal can be put out to the wider membership to consider these two vital position. Otherwise, the association would have to be wound up.
Mel Rosamond then agreed to act as president in the interim and Cozette Leonard agreed to act as vice president.
Given what the organisation has achieved, finding itself in this situation is really unfortunate. Business community members need to give this matter some serious thought.
MidCoast Council held another of its community conversations last Tuesday at the Taree-Old Bar Surf Life Saving Club. The topics MCC covered were:
The meeting was very well attended with almost a full house. The council was represented by mayor Claire Pontin, general manager, Adrian Panuccio and councillors and senior staff totalling 12 in all.
Paul De Szell, director of liveable communities, commenced the presentation bringing the attendees up to date on what council is proposing in the near and medium future and pre-empted questions on a 1997 development application approval by the former Greater Taree City Council regarding a proposed caravan park at Wallabi Point.
Mr De Szell gave a clear explanation as to the process regarding DAs and that council has no power to intervene in this matter, now known as a "zombie" DA. This did not deter Wallabi Point residents dominating the proceedings for some time with many questioners apparently not understanding the explanation and desperate to find some way of stopping the development.
Mr Peter Gesling gave an update on our road network, explaining that there is 3.8m for each resident in the council area, comprising 3643km of road. The NSW government gave an undertaking some years ago to transfer many regional roads back to State responsibility but very few have occurred so far. Residents are encouraged to lobby their State member regarding this issue as these roads consume a large amount of council finances.
The next Old Bar markets will be held on Sunday, December 18 from 3pm to 8pm.
These markets have grown in popularity in the past few months with more than 60 stalls operating.
The Old Bar Beach RSL Sub-branch will have a stall where they will continue selling their Christmas raffle tickets and this raffle will be drawn at the end of the evening.
