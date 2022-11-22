Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
November 23 2022 - 10:00am
The Old Bar Manning Point Business and Community Association held its annual general meeting last Saturday afternoon at the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall. Given the membership base, it was a poorly attended meeting.

