Taree Lions are at it again, this time channeling their charitable endeavours in the direction of Ronald McDonald House.
The Lions have donated $1000 to the McHappy Day fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC), the largest annual fundraiser for the charity.
For their $1000 contribution, Taree Lions have been supplied with 200 pairs of 'Silly Socks' that the club intends to sell through their own promotions, with all profits going back to RMHC.
According to Lions club member and former president, Allen Lenton, the plan is to sell the socks amongst club members and to the public during Lions club activities.
"We'll sell them amongst ourselves and anyone else interested," Allen said.
"We've got a chocolate wheel going on in Taree Central starting on Thursday (November 24) and we'll have them there on Thursday and Friday."
In 1981 the first Ronald McDonald House opened its doors in NSW, providing accommodation for families who need to stay close to their sick or injured children while they receive treatment in nearby hospitals.
Since then, the charity has grown to 18 houses across the country as well as 18 family rooms, five family retreats, along with one care mobile unit servicing families living in rural or remote NSW and unable to travel far for treatment.
That's what Lions is all about - helping people not as fortunate as ourselves- Taree Lions club former president, Allen Lenton
Taree Lions Club has a long association with the charity, having been a contributor many times in the past.
"We've given money nearly every year to Ronald McDonald House, they're a great charity and they do great work to help kids.
"We normally just give them a donation in past years, and we give a lot of people money around the town that need help.
"That's what Lions is all about - helping people not as fortunate as ourselves."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.