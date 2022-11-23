Manning River Times
Taree Lions fundraising for Ronald McDonald House

By Rick Kernick
November 23 2022 - 12:00pm
Taree Lions club members Allen Lenton and George Greaves with McDonalds Taree Operations and Systems Support manager, Georgia Christie. Picture supplied.

Taree Lions are at it again, this time channeling their charitable endeavours in the direction of Ronald McDonald House.

