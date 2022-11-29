Taree VIEW Club celebrated Christmas with a lunch at Club Taree.
Representatives from VIEW clubs across the Mid Coast attended.
Taree VIEW's Val Taylor and Gloria Davidson cut the Christmas cake. It was Gloria's last day with Taree VIEW after 24 years, she is moving to Queensland.
Val has been with the club for 22 years.
VIEW, which stands for Voice, Interests and Education of Women, is a network of close to 300 clubs and more than 14,000 women throughout Australia. It provides a place for women to connect in the community, enjoy social activities, and develop lasting friendships - all while supporting the work of children's education charity, The Smith Family.
VIEW is the largest community sponsor of students on The Smith Family's Learning for Life program, and has supported children and young people in need for over 60 years. The Smith Family is also celebrating its 100th birthday this year,
