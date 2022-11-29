Manning River Times
Taree VIEW Christmas lunch at Club Taree

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
November 29 2022 - 7:00pm
Val Taylor and Gloria Davidson cut the Christmas cake. It was Gloria's last day with Taree VIEW after 24 years, she is moving to Queensland. Val has been with the club for 22 years. Picture by Toni Bell

Taree VIEW Club celebrated Christmas with a lunch at Club Taree.

