Time to try criterium racing

MANNING Valley Cycle Club will conduct a "Come and Try Crit Racing" at the Taree criterium circuit at 5.45pm on Wednesday, November 30.
"Crit racing provides a safe way for children to gain important skills and fitness which will assist them on bike paths and on the road, as well as the potential for a whole new sport,'' club president Peter McKay said.
"Our club is fortunate to have one of the best dedicated criterium circuits in NSW.'
"We are keen to get more kids involved in the sport of cycling. Maybe we will even find the next Australian star of cycling right here in the Manning Valley.
"The event will be held on the newly resurfaced Taree Criterium Circuit; a 1.2 km cycling track adjacent to the Manning Valley Hockey Association fields at Taree Recreation Ground.''
Children and teens 15 years and under are welcome to come along. Entry is free and includes a four week free AusCycling membership.
Entrants just need a helmet and a bike with no restrictions on the type of bike. Kids will take part in either a 3.6km race (3 laps) or 6km race (5 laps) with starting positions dictated by rider ability. The event starts at 5.45pm but It is recommended to arrive at 5:30 pm to sign a waiver and warm up.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.