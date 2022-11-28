Time to try criterium racing

Manning River Times

Cycle club's initiative to get more kids into criterium racing

November 28 2022 - 1:00pm
MANNING Valley Cycle Club will conduct a "Come and Try Crit Racing" at the Taree criterium circuit at 5.45pm on Wednesday, November 30.

