Dream living: How to create a space you love coming home to

There are many things you can do and changes you can make to your space to transform it into your ultimate dream home. Picture from Shutterstock.

You know what they say - there is truly no place like home. Home has always been a gathering place and a sanctuary, providing escape from the busyness and intrusiveness of the world.



After a long and tiring day at work, nothing beats unlocking your front door, only to be greeted by a cosy, inviting home that you can truly be proud of coming home to.



Idealism aside, many of us are often trying to find new ways of making our homes a more inviting, relaxing and enjoyable space to enjoy at the end of a stressful day.



Thankfully, there are many things you can do and changes you can make to your space to transform it into your ultimate dream home, regardless of whether you are a homeowner, renter or living in a sharehouse.

Whether you live in a townhouse, apartment, or just a room, you can turn your home into a personal haven that you truly love.



Today, we teach you just that by sharing seven practical tips for creating a space you love coming home to. Read on to find out more!

Keep It Neat, Tidy and Organised

Is your home cluttered, untidy or even dirty? The truth is that no one is going to feel good coming home to a messy apartment or house, and step one to curating your ultimate dream home is to get scrubbing! Purging, cleaning and getting your home in order is one of the best ways to make yourself feel better (and more excited) about your home and life.



If you haven't stayed on top of your cleaning schedule in a while - we've all been there - now is the time to roll your sleeves up, put your gloves on and dive straight into a deep clean.

A deep clean involves wiping clean all surfaces in the home, including tables, countertops, appliances, chairs, dressers, window sills, sink basins and faucets. You should also take this opportunity to get rid of junk, clutter and put things in their respective places.



Once you're done with your deep clean, it is just as important to stick to a regular cleaning schedule to ensure that the mess doesn't build up again. Carve out some time each week to get on top of tasks such as vacuuming, mopping, organising items and getting the laundry sorted.



Thankfully, there are a number of handy tools you can get your hands on, including robotic vacuums that help you take the stress out of cleaning. We guarantee you'll love coming home to a spick and span place, ready to unwind and relax after a long and stressful day of work!

Bring Nature Indoors

Another simple addition that will allow you to curate the home of your dreams is indoor greenery. Browse through the pages of any interior design magazine and you'll notice that almost every home is adorned with a variety of different indoor plants, succulents and more to truly beautiful a space.



Aside from obvious aesthetic value, indoor plants offer a whole variety of other benefits, including better focus, improved mood, higher air quality and reduced stress. Y



ou don't even have to go far to source your plants - most supermarkets stock a variety of beautiful and affordable flowers and plants to buy for your home. Alternatively, head to your local hardware store or nursery on the weekend to pick out some of your favourite blooms.

When choosing indoor plants, be sure to look into light and water requirements to ensure that your plants remain lush and healthy for years to come.



To up the ante, you could even invest in a simple indoor water feature to introduce the zen and relaxing sounds of flowing water into your space for the ultimate relaxation haven! Who wouldn't love coming home to that?



Refresh Your Walls

Are your walls looking a little dated, sad or simply in need of a refresh? If you own your own home, nothing beats giving your walls a fresh coat of paint for a much needed spruce up.



Paint has the ability to dramatically transform how your space feels because certain colours can invoke specific emotions.



For example, lighter colours such as yellow can uplift a room, making it seem brighter, bigger and more cheerful. On the flipside, darker hues such as navy blue or dark green give larger rooms a smaller and much more cosy feel.



Even if you aren't switching wall colours, splashing on a new coat of an existing colour is a great way to refresh and brighten your space for a cleaner feel.

If adding a fresh coat of paint isn't exactly your cup of tea, you could also consider purchasing some removable wallpaper online for a quick and effective change. This is also a great option if you are a renter who may not be able to paint your walls.

Upcycle What You Have

Sometimes, creating a space you love to come home to is as simple as reimagining what you already have. If you have some dated furniture that isn't exactly in line with your vision of an ideal home, one of the easiest and most effective steps to take is to consider upcycling.



Upcycling or refurbishing existing pieces in your home is a cost effective way of giving your space a makeover, all while having full control over how your space looks.



For example, if you have some tired looking bedside tables that you're no longer fond of, consider sanding, priming and slapping on a fresh new coat of chalk or mineral paint for an instant makeover.

Aside from paint, you can also head to your local hardware store to purchase new cabinet hardware to match your refreshed piece.



Most hardware stores stock a variety of different types of hardware in various colours, styles and finishes, offering you a chance to customise your furniture to your preference. Find out more about how you can get started with flipping old furniture in this article.

Add Personal Touches

No dream home is complete without a few personal touches. Regardless of whether you own your own home or are simply renting a room in a sharehouse, injecting some personal style into your home design will make all the difference.



Personal touches can come in the form of framed family photographs, displaying meaningful items, choosing bold artwork and adding playful accessories to your space.



For example, if you're someone who absolutely loves dogs, you could consider hanging up a large framed print of your family pet, or simply think about including décor items that are in line with your affinity for canines.



You can create the same effect with your favourite plants, unique lighting options, or even displaying your favourite action figures in a beautiful lit up display cabinet.



The gist of the matter is that you should aim to create a space that is uniquely you - a space that you simply cannot wait to get home to!

Cosy It Up

When it comes to creating a cosy atmosphere, nothing beats investing in some quality throw blankets, pillows and your favourite books lined up neatly in a gorgeous bookshelf.



Pillows and blankets are a great way to add a few different textures to your space, and you would even consider getting a new upholstery cover for your sofa or armchair for a dramatic makeover.



Other tips for creating a cosy space include making use of different types of lighting, decorating with flowers and candles, incorporating a large area rug and more.



Of course, cosy means different things to different people, so be sure to have a think about exactly what you would like to include in your space to make it as comforting (to you) as possible.

Stop Comparing Your Home To Others

Last but not least, comparison is the thief of joy, so stop comparing your home to others! It can be all too easy to compare your home to others when you scroll through Instagram, flip through magazines or visit someone else's home.



Unfortunately, the more you get caught up in "house dissatisfaction", the lower your chances of curating a space that you love coming home to. Believe us when we say, nothing will make you more unhappy in your homes like the greedy comparison demon.



Sure, your home may not look as amazing as the one in the magazine, but it is your home at the end of the day. Instead, we encourage you to practice gratitude, appreciate what you have and work within your means to create a home that is uniquely special to you.



As someone once said, "when you change the way you look at things, the things you look at change."

So, don't beat yourself up over not achieving perfection, and learn to love the fact that you have a home...bought, borrowed or rented!



And there you have it - seven tips that are guaranteed to transform your space into a relaxing personnel haven.



At the end of the day, creating a space that you love coming home to doesn't have to be a costly or challenging affair.

