Christmas is a time when kids just can't help but get excited.
The thought of presents and everything good about the festive season is coming their way.
But the staff at Kiddies Hut childcare centre at Diamond Beach wanted to walk their young charges down a different path and teach them the season for receiving is also the season for giving. Since then, the kids have just run with the idea.
The centre had previously run an annual Christmas hamper drive, collecting for those who may have been doing it tough. Like so many other things previously taken for granted, COVID put a stop to that.
However, this year the initiative has been revived, albeit in partnership with charity organisation, Catholic Care.
Kiddies Hut is acting as a drop-off point for the donations, and according to centre director, Natalie Wilson, the children have embraced the idea with the true spirit of Christmas.
"We did our own hamper drive for a few years as a way of teaching the children about Christmas and how it isn't just about receiving, it's about giving as well, and how there's families out there who are sometimes less fortunate than their own," Natalie said.
"Particularly during times where there's been floods and fires and things like that, and we've been pretty well unaffected out here, that we've been able to help other members of the community.
"The kids are checking (the donations) every day to see how much is in there. They're excited to add to it, to go shopping and buy something to add to the hamper."
The project fits in with charitable ethos of the centre; something they include in their day to day teachings.
"We don't want them to have that mindset of everything's about receiving all the time.
"We do a lot of work around other cultures, around the world and within Australia and that everyone's different, and that everyone's needs are different."
