"IT'S just snowballed.''
Wingham Rugby League Club treasurer Craig Martin said this when describing Saturday's Together for Kaley fundraiser to be held at the Wingham Sporting Complex.
This will benefit Kaley Barnett, who is fighting a rare form of leukaemia. Kaley plays in Wingham's women's rugby league team while her family has had a long association with the club.
NRL star Mitch Barnett is her brother, Wingham's first grade captain-coach Mitch Collins her brother-in-law. Her dad, Paul, is a former first grader with the Tigers.
"Originally we were going to donate the proceeds from one of our Friday night raffles at the (Wingham) services club,'' Craig said.
However, he said the idea to host a fundraiser quickly gained traction.
"We were inundated by people wanting to donate things for an auction or a raffle,'' Craig continued.
It soon became obvious an alternate venue would be required.
"There's a function booked for the services club on Saturday night, so we couldn't hold it there. So we decided to go to the footy field.''
The day will start at 4pm and run to 10pm and admission is free.
"We want to make it a family day. We'll have entertainment there during the day and a band starting around 8pm,'' Craig said.
This list of goods to be either auctioned or raffled is growing daily.
"The support has been unbelievable,'' Craig said.
"Mitch (Barnett) has only just gone to the (New Zealand) Warriors. But they've donated a game day experience for four people for two nights for the round six clash at Newcastle. That includes accommodation and corporate tickets as well as meeting the players and attending the captain's run,'' Craig said.
"Holli Wheeler's donated an autographed Jillaroos jumper; Daniel Saifiti from the Knights as donated his 2021 framed NSW State of Origin number 8 playing jumper; we have a New Actron series 2 split system air conditioner supplied and installed by Jake Wheeler Electrical.''
There are numerous signed NRL jumpers and holiday accommodation packages.
The Tigers will provide the catering, Craig assuring the club's famous chicken burgers will be on the menu.
Wingham life member Tanya Atkins is overseeing the organisation of the day.
"All this started with us donating our Friday night raffle money,'' Craig said.
"Now we have this. It's incredible.''
