Members of Tinonee Historical Society were delighted with the beautiful sunny day last Saturday when they held their garage sale as part of the Garage Sale Trail which was sponsored by MidCoast Council.
There was a great range of items for sale and these at the end of the day had reduced substantially and for this they thank those folk who came from all over to have a look and most went away with something.
The lucky winner of the fruit and veg tray was a local lady Louise, who along with hubby have become recent residents to Tinonee - she was thrilled with her win.
It was interesting to learn where people had travelled from, quite a few were from outlying areas of Midcoast Council.
The members of the historical society held their final monthly meeting for the year on Tuesday morning and discussed recent events that had happened since the previous month.
Thanks to everyone who assisted with the garage sale and to the menfolk who have been getting the grounds in order as summer fast approaches.
Deepest sympathy is extended to Mrs Marcia Ellis of Tinonee on the recent passing of her sister Elaine, a resident on the NSW North Coast, from her friends of Tinonee Historical Society, Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall and Tinonee Friendship Group - sisters are always special in one's lives.
Nineteen students from Year 5 stood for the position of 2023 school captains and vice captains and the lucky candidates will be announced at the end of year presentation to be held at the Manning Entertainment Centre Taree on Thursday, December 8. I am sure it will be a nervous wait for the next couple of weeks but all were worthy of being elected and should not be disappointed if they are not the one to hold the position next year.
The Year 6 Fun Day had to be postponed due to a clash in schedule and was held on Wednesday, November 23.
Congratulations to the Year 5 and 6 students who participated in the Newcastle Permanent Maths competition with some wonderful results achieved including distinctions, credits and merits.
Tickets for the P and C Christmas Raffle will go on sale and it will be drawn at presentation day, December 8. Tickets are $1 and the prize is always good to win so close to Christmas with it toys, sweets and food.
Friend Carol and I thoroughly enjoyed the Shirley Bassey Tribute Show with Rachel Roberts at the Manning Entertainment Centre last Thursday evening with many thanks to local Radio Station 2RE. I was fortunate enough to be one of the lucky competition winners and had a great night out.
We are so lucky to have such a great venue in our area to enjoy such performances, the backing band was also great.
There are a number of nasty potholes on Manchester Street, Tinonee between Peveril and Cotton Street, especially the ones in front of Tinonee Museum, on the intersection of Winter and Manchester and down the hill near the hall and on the turn into Cotton Street and up the hill to Ridge Road.
I guess we will have to just wait our turn before council get their workmen on the job, but the holes have had very little attention but motorist be warned.
