Manning River Times

Taree's strong performance at zone athletics

November 22 2022 - 9:30am
The winning junior boy's relay team of Reid Bisset, Cooper Kleindienst, Jayden McCallum and Hunter Davies.

TAREE athletes enjoyed success at the Zone Little Athletics Championships in Wauchope.

