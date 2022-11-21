TAREE athletes enjoyed success at the Zone Little Athletics Championships in Wauchope.
The club sent 65 athletes to the championships, with 52 qualifying for the Regional Little Athletics Championships in Tamworth in February.
State champion Brooke Hosgood was a stand out performer, breaking three zone records. On Saturday Brooke broke the under 17 girls 1500m record by almost 30 seconds, winning the race with a time of 5m 16.34s. Brooke then won the under 17 girls 3000m with a time of 12m 12.04s, beating the previous record by 1 minute and 8 seconds.
On Sunday Brooke won the under 17 girls 800m with a time of 2m 29.75s, beating the previous zone record by 14 seconds. Brooke also finished second in the under 17 girls 100m and 400m, and third in the Under 17 girls 200m over the weekend, qualifying for regional in all her events.
Ivy Hoadley won the under 13 girls javelin, 200m hurdles, 80m hurdles and triple jump, and was second in the discus and shot put. Ivy's winning javelin throw of 28m 92cm was almost 11 metres ahead of the second placed athlete.
Several athletes finished first in all their events at the championships. Reid Bisset won the under 9 boys 70m, 100m, 200m and long jump and Jarrah Butler won the under 10 girls 100m, 200m, long jump and 60m hurdles. Evie Cox won the under 8 girls 200m, 400m, 700m and shot put.
Taree athletes had been training for the zone under coach Jenny Wyllie, with a particular focus on some of the technical events such as field events and hurdles. The hard work produced some great results with Taree winning five of the javelin events, four of the triple jumps and three high jumps - as well as seven of the hurdles races.
Training for the relays also paid off with the junior boys relay team of Reid Bisset, Hunter Davies, Cooper Kleindienst and Jayden McCallum winning the 4x100m event to qualify for Regional. The senior girls team of Nadia Bligh, Ivy Hoadley, Jannali Simms and Brooke Hosgood also qualified for regional after finishing second in the 4x100m.
The championships also saw the debut of the club's new uniform, designed by Biripi artist Amy Saunders.
Taree athletes now have more than two months to prepare for the regional championships to be held in Tamworth in February. Top two placegetters at regional progress to the State championships, to be be held in Sydney in March.
