Conservation organisation, Aussie Ark has conducted health checks of Tasmanian devils born and bred at the Barrington Tops' conservation facility to assess their suitability for release into Aussie Ark's 'wild' population.
Body condition was assessed by expert staff to ensure the animals are in top health ahead of their release into the 400 hectare Barrington Wildlife Sanctuary, ensuring genetic diversity and the long-term survival of this iconic Australian species.
"Health-checking a large, ferocious carnivorous marsupial is challenging," Aussie Ark ranger, Matt Helm said.
"An adult devil can weigh up to 14 kilograms and has the strongest jaw strength in the world of any animal its size.
"They're mostly carrion eaters who chomp through bones without a problem, so handling them is an artform."
For Aussie Ark staff, the first step was luring the devils into traps using food. The animals are renowned for their acute sense of smell and are able to detect food from two kilometres away.
Infrared heat-sensored camera traps were then used to monitor the luring and trapping so early the next morning staff retrieved the animals and conducted health checks.
The devils were weighed and measured, their 'body score' and general condition recorded, pouches checked for joeys, and preventative treatments given for parasites.
Aussie Ark curator Kelly Davis was delighted with the results of the health check. "They all passed with flying colours," she said.
"It affirms our expertise in raising these animals, and that's a good thing because the eyes of the world are on us whenever we're working with this species."
The Aussie Ark organisation was created when managing director Tim Faulkner and his team became instrumental in saving the species from the deadly devil facial tumour disease that first swept through Tasmania's devil population in the 1990s.
Aussie Ark proceeded to obtain an insurance population of disease-free devils to safeguard on mainland Australia, and is now the largest mainland breeding facility.
They will increase genetic diversity and ensure a robust collection of breeding individuals- Aussie Ark Curator, Kelly Davis
The health-checked young devils are about two years old and just reaching sexual maturity. To date their home has been the spacious enclosures of the species recovery unit at Aussie Ark's Barrington Tops' property. Their imminent release into the sanctuary is another huge milestone for Aussie Ark.
"They will join our already thriving population," Ms Davis said.
"They will increase genetic diversity and ensure a robust collection of breeding individuals."
Many of the devils already in the sanctuary were born and bred by Aussie Ark, making it the first time in over 3000 years that devils had given birth on mainland Australia.
"They used to roam across Australia but were wiped out in pre-colonial times by predators including dingoes," Ms Davis said .
"So our breeding and re-wilding program is an extraordinary success story.
"And it gets even better when we release these new health-checked animals.
"They will meet up with our first sanctuary-bred devils and contribute to creating a second generation of wild born devils.
"That's an amazing outcome for an animal teetering on the edge of extinction."
Ranger Matt Helm couldn't agree more.
"I'm so proud to work for this organisation, and I love getting 'up close and personal' with these iconic creatures when we're doing the health checks," Matt said.
"You feel like you're holding a bit of living Gondwana Land in your hands."
Aussie Ark's breeding and rewilding program for Tasmanian devils is supported by partners WildArk, Re:Wild, Australian Reptile Park and WIRES.
Head to aussieark.org.au to support this trail-blazing work.
