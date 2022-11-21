Manning River Times

Trainer Wayne Wilkes targets city start for Austeja

By Greg Prichard
November 21 2022 - 11:00am
Andrew Gibbons clears away from the field on Austeja to win the Taree Kia Lightning Handicap over 1000m on Taree Cup day.

TAREE trainer Wayne Wilkes continues to do a tremendous job with his good sprinting mare Austeja, which blew her rivals away in the $35,000 Taree Kia Lightning Handicap over 1000m on Sunday on Taree Gold Cup day.

