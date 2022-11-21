TAREE trainer Wayne Wilkes continues to do a tremendous job with his good sprinting mare Austeja, which blew her rivals away in the $35,000 Taree Kia Lightning Handicap over 1000m on Sunday on Taree Gold Cup day.
Austeja, ridden perfectly by Andrew Gibbons, sat midfield in the two-wide line in the run and was taken to the centre of the track rounding the home turn to get into clear galloping room.
The five-year-old quickly gathered in her rivals and made it an easy watch for those punters who had backed her into $4 favouritism.
Austeja has won five of her 14 races and been placed twice and the plan now is to run her in Sydney before the end of the year.
"That was a very good win," Wilkes said. "I gave her a freshen-up after her previous run in Brisbane. She spent some time at the property of her owners and came back in great order as a horse that was ready to do what she did today.
"She's probably capable of going to town and winning. We've just got to manage her and place her right. I'll be looking at a midweek race or one around the Benchmark 78 class on a Saturday.
"A bit of rain would help as well. A soft track is ideal for her. We'll look at heading that way before Christmas."
