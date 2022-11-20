Manning River Times
Woman airlifted following serious motorcycle accident on Lakes Way

November 21 2022 - 9:00am
NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter critical care medical team treated and stabilised the 54-year-old pillion passenger. Picture supplied

A woman was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital at Newcastle on Sunday following a motorcycle accident on the Lakes Way near Bulahdelah.

