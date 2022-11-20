Man arrested for possessing child abuse material

A man appeared before Port Macquarie Local Court on Sunday, November 20 where he was refused bail to appear before Taree Local Court later today, Monday, November 21 for allegedly possessing child abuse material.
The charges followed investigations last week by officers from Manning Great Lakes Police District after receiving reports of a man in possession of child abuse material.
Following further inquiries, investigators executed a search warrant at a Tinonee house Sunday morning, seizing several items, including mobile phones, laptops and electronic storage devices, to undergo forensic examination.
A 57-year-old man was arrested at the property and taken to Taree Police Station, where he was charged with possess child abuse material, disseminate child abuse material, and possess prohibited drug.
Police will allege in court the man was accessing and sending child abuse material through a mobile phone app.
Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.
Information you provide will be treated in the strictest of confidence. People should not report crime information via our Facebook and Twitter pages.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.