Manning River Times
Home/News

Taree Cup day at Bushland Drive | Photos

By Mick McDonald
November 21 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE racing was first class, however Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman admits the crowd turnout for the Taree Gold Cup meeting was 'disappointing.'

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.