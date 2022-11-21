THE racing was first class, however Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman admits the crowd turnout for the Taree Gold Cup meeting was 'disappointing.'
He said the weather again transpired against the club. This was the second year the cup was run in November after the club was successful in getting the date for the meeting changed from August. The club hoped more favourable spring weather would attract more patrons to the track.
"But on Sunday we had 34 degree heat and strong, hot westerly winds and that certainly would have changed people's minds about coming out to the track,'' he said.
Mr Coleman said the crowd was down on the 2022 figure when steady rain fell on the morning of the meeting.
"We just can't strike the right weather conditions,'' he said.
Mr Coleman said the Bushland Drive track was in top order for the meeting.
"Rachel King, who rode the cup winner Military Mission, said it is one of the best tracks outside of Sydney that she's ridden on,'' he added.
A Group 1 winner, King rode extensively at the Bushland Drive track when she was an apprentice.
Military Mission also gave Gai Waterhouse her first Taree Cup win. Mr Coleman understands it was also her first starter in the cup.
He said the fact Racing NSW didn't reveal if the cup was a qualifier for the 2023 The Big Dance had an impact on the field.
"Certainly it affected the number of starters we had in the cup.''
Mr Coleman said the club again struck problems with getting enough bar attendants for the meeting. He said this has been ongoing for the past 12 months.
"We just can't get staff,'' he said.
"We had 11 there on Sunday. Usually we'd have 14 to 16.''
Mr Coleman thinks it unlikely there'll be any major changes to the format of the cup next year.
"We'll sit down and have a look at it, but the format is basically set down by Racing NSW and we work off he back of that,'' he said.
He added that the calcutta conducted at the Manning Hotel on the Saturday night was a great success. This was run by Sky Racing personalities Dave Stanley and Luke Marlow, who also attended cup day.
Mr Coleman said the number of cup day packages sold for the Winning Post Function Centre was a record.
"We were sold out,'' he said.
"So that was a positive.''
The club has two meetings in December before the Harrington Cup to be raced in early January.
"The crowd we'll get for the Harrington Cup will be four times what was there last Sunday,'' Mr Coleman said.
