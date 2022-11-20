TOP Sydney jockey Rachel King produced a gem of a ride to ensure Military Mission wasn't weighed down too heavily by the 63kg he was carrying and would be ready to win once the field straightened in the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup on Sunday.
After racing in second or third position throughout and keeping one off the fence to avoid getting into a pocket or risking a tired horse falling back on her, King only had Ting Tong to get past and Military Mission did that in style to win easily.
It was clear from the fact the Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott stable had booked King to travel up to the Mid North Coast and ride the horse that they were anticipating a very good performance from the five-year-old gelding rather than just hoping for one.
And punters followed that lead, backing Military Mission into favouritism at $3.90 ahead of Ting Tong ($4.60) and Socrates and Proost (both $5).
Onemore Sapphire, a $16 chance, and Socrates each finished off strongly to run second and third respectively, but that was after the winner was off and gone halfway down the straight.
Asked what her race-plan was for the 2000m event, and specifically how she had intended to make it as easy as possible for Military Mission in the run since he was carrying such a big topweight, King replied: "Momentum was the main thing. I didn't want to stop-start him too much.
"It's hard to get going again with that kind of weight, so I definitely didn't want any inconveniences or any bad luck. I just wanted to maintain momentum.
"We ended up in a beautiful spot. He had to cope with a little bit of pressure mid-race when that horse (Reposition) came up three wide around him, but, look, he's just racing better and better.
"Gai and Adrian wouldn't have sent him here if he wasn't ready to go, but he still had to handle a lot of weight and for him to finish off so strongly when he was only second-up from a spell says that he's still got more improvement to come."
King had a big day out, riding two winners and also coming up with a second and third from her only four rides.
Her other winner was the Bjorn Baker-trained Maurice's Medad in the opening race, the Hogan Plumbing Group Class 1 & Maiden Showcase Plate, over 2000m.
Maurice's Medad started at the prohibitive odds of $1.22 and appreciated the big drop in class from racing regularly in Sydney to bolt in.
