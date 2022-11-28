TAREE and Wingham representative touch football sides will head to Port Macquarie this weekend for the State Cup.
Taree will play in the a senior mixed and men's 20s. Wingham will be involved in the open men's and women's divisions.
The State Cup will start on Friday, with finals scheduled for Sunday.
Meanwhile representative sides from North Coast associations took part in a gala held earlier this month at Taree. This was part of preparations for the State Cup and was organised by the Northern Eagles region.
No scores were kept and no overall winners decided. However, Taree Touch president Graham Goodwin said there are plans to make the day a regional championship next year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.