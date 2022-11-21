GLOUCESTER'S batting collapsed in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve.
Coming into the game on the back of successive wins, the Bushmen had hoped the match would confirm their status as genuine title contenders. Gloucester skipper Harry Clarke won the toss and elected to bat. With the score at 2/62 Gloucester were poised to make a competitive total, however, the Wingham bowlers had other ideas. Gloucester lost 8/50 to be all out for 112.
Medium pacer Jaimee-Lee Woolfe enjoyed her best T1 return, finishing with 4/16 off four overs. Woolfe represented Hunter in the NSW Combined High School girl's cricket championships played at Kingscliff earlier in the month.
Captain Dave Rees claimed 3/18.
Opening batter Johnny Cornelius played a lone hand for Gloucester, clubbing 56. Clarke (13) and Sam Whitbread (10) were the only other batters to make double figures.
The Bushmen hit back when Jye Barkwill claimed three early wickets in Wingham's reply. Barkwill dismissed Rees (1), Ben Scowen (11) and Hudson Bird (16) to have Wingham in some bother at 3/37.
However, Michael Rees, playing his first game for the club this season, smashed a rapid and unbeaten 48 while the in-form Ben Cole remained not out on 25 to steer Wingham to victory.
Barkwill finished with 3/39.
OPENING batsman Josh Hardy slammed an unbeaten 122 as Taree United scored a comfortable win over Taree West in the game played at Rec 3.
This was Hardy's first century for the club and the second ton scored in T1 this season.
After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hardy and Matt Collier put on 27 before Collier fell to Liam Ford for 13. But Hardy and Damon Minett (72) put on 106, with Minett cracking eight boundaries and three sixes. Paul Cox removed Josh Meldrum (4) and Tom Burley (2), however, Ricky Campbell joined Hardy at the crease and the pair on 94 before Campbell became Ford's second wicket with 45 against his name.
Hardy was still there after the allotted 40 overs. He hit nine boundaries and two sixes.
Cox was by far the pick of the Taree West bowlers, claiming 3/20 off six. Ford finished with 2/45 from eight.
Cox and Gus Gregory then gave Taree West a solid start, putting on 44 before Jacob Smith bowled Gregory for 10. Cox went on to top score with 41. United spinners Meldrum and Danial Stone then tore through the batting, with Meldrum claiming 3/5 off 3.4 overs while Stone finished with 2/21. Jackson Witts took 2/21 as Taree West fell for 79 after losing 9/35.
OLD Bar could manage just 91 in reply to Great Lakes 204 in the game played at the Chris Dempsey Field at Old Bar.
Old Bar captain Tom Kelly elected to bowl after winning the toss. Most of the Great Lakes batters made starts, with Drew Townsend top scoring with 62 while vice captain Blake Clarke made 33.
Old Bar used nine bowlers. Keir McSkimming was the most successful, finishing with 3/35.
Will Elliott proved to be the destroyer for Great Lakes. He claimed 5/16 off 7.4, while Clarke (2/13) and Ishan Thapa (2/25) were also among the wickets.
Kelly opened the batting for Old Bar and made 20 to top score. Scott Patterson (17 not out) was the only other batter to make it to double figures.
