After winning the toss and electing to bat, Hardy and Matt Collier put on 27 before Collier fell to Liam Ford for 13. But Hardy and Damon Minett (72) put on 106, with Minett cracking eight boundaries and three sixes. Paul Cox removed Josh Meldrum (4) and Tom Burley (2), however, Ricky Campbell joined Hardy at the crease and the pair on 94 before Campbell became Ford's second wicket with 45 against his name.

