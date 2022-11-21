Manning River Times

Wingham defeat Gloucester in Manning T1 cricket

November 21 2022 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

GLOUCESTER'S batting collapsed in the Manning T1 cricket clash against Wingham at Cedar Party Reserve.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.