A "wonderful community event" is how one local described Gardenista, Comboyne's annual celebration of creativity.
Hundreds of visitors took advantage of the sunshine on November 12 and 13 to inspect the perfectly groomed gardens that had been opened for inspection.
The plateau's green thumbs weren't the only residents winning praise, with local artists, craftspeople and cooks also displaying their handibook.
ACM photographer Scott Calvin went along to capture some of the people and displays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.