St Clare's High School Taree will have a four-footed furry friend joining the school community in the new school year.
The school received a generous grant of $10,000 from the NSW government's Children and Young People Wellbeing Recovery initiative for a wellbeing support dog.
The little female labradoodle pup is still a baby, and she, and St Clare's staff who will be designated core carers, will have to undergo extensive training before she is fully on the job.
Victorian organisation, Dogs Connect will be working with the school to train the dog and staff, and develop policies for the school in regard to the program.
School principal, Peter Nicholls explained the dog would have a dedicated staff member who it would go home with every night. During school hours, its base will be the school library, which is close by the support unit. The dog will get one day off a week.
"It's got to be allowed to be a dog!" Mr Nicholls said.
A labradoodle was chosen because the breed has an allergy-friendly coat and a gentle nature, something which is very important to help people feel safe and secure in the environment, particularly for students who are anxious, depressed, and/or on the autism spectrum.
Mr Nicholls said a wellbeing support dog is something he has been really interested in getting for a long period of time.
With the recent creation of a new wellbeing mentor role via the Newcastle-Maitland Diocese office, a position being taken up by teacher Marian Parvin, the timing couldn't be better. Mrs Parvin has done all the legwork to make a wellbeing support dog a reality.
"In terms of an individual's learning, it can't be overestimated, the effect an animal such as this will have," Mr Nicholls said.
I think it's going to be great. I think of some of the young people who are experiencing trauma in their lives and 10 or 15 minutes with a dog which has been trained to just be caring and help that person get their equilibrium back - I think it's fantastic.
"This is really a wonderful thing that we've been able to do."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
