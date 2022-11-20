Manning River Times
Chris Goodsell from Old Bar recognised for 50 years of being a JP

Updated November 21 2022 - 1:45pm, first published 10:00am
Attorney General Mark Speakman presents Chris Goodsell a certificate recognising his 50-plus years service as a Justice of the Peace. Picture supplied

Old Bar man Chris Goodsell has been honoured for his service to the community as a Justice of the Peace (JP) for more than 50 years.

