Old Bar man Chris Goodsell has been honoured for his service to the community as a Justice of the Peace (JP) for more than 50 years.
Mr Goodsell attended a special ceremony at NSW Parliament House to honour JPs who have been serving since 1971 on Wednesday, November 9.
Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said that the community of Myall Lakes is indebted to the JPs "Class of 71", who have shown remarkable dedication to serving their community for more than five decades.
"Mr Christopher Goodsell has been witnessing and certifying documents for members of the community since 1971, and should be commended for the role he plays at critical points in people's lives," Member for Myall Lakes Stephen Bromhead said.
Attorney General Mark Speakman remarked on the critical role JPs have played within their communities.
"It is important to recognise the countless hours JPs provide to people - whether they are applying for passports, needing a witness for a statutory declaration or affidavit or when they are buying and selling property," Mr Speakman said.
The youngest in the "Class of 71" cohort is 72 years old and the oldest is still providing JP services at age 99. In total, they have clocked more than 16,000 years of service since they took their oath. More than 3300 long-serving JPs have received the certificates since they were introduced in December 2012.
"JPs attending these ceremonies will also receive a hard copy of the new JP Handbook which has been updated in line with recent changes in how JPs carry out their functions," Mr Speakman said.
"The 2022 JP Handbook details new processes such as enabling legal documents to be witnessed remotely via audio visual technology and changes to acceptable forms of identity to include Digital Drivers Licences."
Last year's ceremony was postponed due to the pandemic. One more golden jubilee ceremony will be held at Parliament House on November 24, 2022 to commemorate more than 300 JPs who have served their communities for over more than years.
There are approximately 72,000 registered JPs in NSW. If you would like to find out more about volunteering as a JP visit www.jp.nsw.gov.au.
