The land where every vowel counts

And then there was the argument I had with my partner about Whanganui versus Wanganui (no "h"). He follows horse racing and so was familiar with "Wan-gan-u-i" but one of my first lessons when landing in NZ was that "wh" was pronounced "ffo" - so it should have been "Ffon-gan-u-i". Turns out we were both right, in a sense. Oldtimers pronounce it "Ffon" while the other half and the racing community pronounce it "Wan". It's even spelt "Wanganui" on some maps, dropping the "h".