Manning River Times

The land where every vowel counts

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated November 18 2022 - 3:32pm, first published 2:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The land where every vowel counts

One of the frustrations of living at the other end of the world where English is our first (and often only) language is just that - the language barrier. I've got the basics of please and thankyou is some tongues and "Bula!" is quite possibly my favourite term as it means I'm in Fiji.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.