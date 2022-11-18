The land where every vowel counts

One of the frustrations of living at the other end of the world where English is our first (and often only) language is just that - the language barrier. I've got the basics of please and thankyou is some tongues and "Bula!" is quite possibly my favourite term as it means I'm in Fiji.
But recent travels again had me struggling. I can't even pronounce many of the places we stayed across "the ditch" on the north island (Te Ika-A-Maui) of New Zealand - Aotearoa. I also learn I have been pronouncing "Maori" wrong all my life, the trick being to sound out all those vowels in a fluent form - and as quickly as possible.
And then there was the argument I had with my partner about Whanganui versus Wanganui (no "h"). He follows horse racing and so was familiar with "Wan-gan-u-i" but one of my first lessons when landing in NZ was that "wh" was pronounced "ffo" - so it should have been "Ffon-gan-u-i". Turns out we were both right, in a sense. Oldtimers pronounce it "Ffon" while the other half and the racing community pronounce it "Wan". It's even spelt "Wanganui" on some maps, dropping the "h".
At Whakatane there's no argument about how it is pronounced. We spent a great day there catching up with an old friend and learning about his wife's family. His wife's brother was a long time mate of ours who died early this year so a visit to their marae (meeting house), built in the 1880s and housing photos of their families, was a special treat.
It was two weeks and almost 4000 kilometres of very windy road in a campervan. We met people from all over the world, including several Germans intent on walking as much of the country as they could, saw magnificent scenery, sited a kiwi (in a noctural closure, but it still counts), saw orca off Cape Reinga (pictured), cooked mussells in a hangi, drank beer at the Hobbitton pub and had a great time, courtesy of the two other couples we travelled with.
But I am still struggling with the names of the places we stayed - Paihia, Ahipara, Oakora, Otorohanga.... they just don't roll off my tongue like they do the locals'.
Toni Bell
ACM Editor
Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.
