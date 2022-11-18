Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort, Bulahdelah has been awarded the NSW Holiday Park of the Year Award in the under 100 sites category at the NSW Caravan and Camping Industry Association Awards in Sydney earlier this week.
A delighted Selina Nichols from Big4 River Myall Holiday Resort said she was pleasantly surprised.
"There were seven notable finalists in our category, so to say I was pleasantly surprised is an understatement," Ms Nichols said.
"Thank you Destination Barrington Coast for the enormous help you've given us on our journey," she said.
Barrington Coast tourism businesses and individuals were among the winners and finalists at the annual awards.
"It's very satisfying to see Barrington Coast tourism businesses and individuals recognised for exceptional best practice and innovation, and we congratulate all winners and finalists," MidCoast Council growth, economic development and tourism manager, Deb Tuckerman said.
"These businesses are setting the benchmark for holiday parks in NSW and offer the kind of holiday experience many people are looking for in the Barrington Coast."
Tiona Holiday Park, Pacific Palms was a finalist in the more than 100 sites category, while Myall River Camp at Hawks Nest won the NSW Holiday Park Innovation Award.
Robyn Kingsmill from Lani's Holiday Island and Lani's on the Beach won the President's Award for services to the industry.
Bent on Food in Wingham won silver in the Restaurants and Catering category, with proprietor Donna Carrier winning the Dean Gorddard Outstanding Contribution by an Individual in NSW.
Kelly McKillop from Tiona Holiday Park was a finalist in the Employee of the Year Award.
