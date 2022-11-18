Manning River Times
Home/News

Donna Carrier wins Dean Gorddard Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual to NSW

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 18 2022 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Donna Carrier (left) won the State's top individual tourism award, and silver award winning Bent on Food staff Shannon Rose and Miccah Lee. Left picture by Gregg Porteous, right picture by Scott Calvin

When Wingham café Bent on Food won silver in the restaurants and catering category of the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, proprietor Donna Carrier thought she could let her hair down and enjoy the rest of the night with no pressure.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.