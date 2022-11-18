When Wingham café Bent on Food won silver in the restaurants and catering category of the 2022 NSW Tourism Awards, proprietor Donna Carrier thought she could let her hair down and enjoy the rest of the night with no pressure.
Little did she know she was going to be called up to the stage again later in the night, when she was announced as the winner of the Dean Goddard Award for Outstanding Contribution by an Individual to NSW, the pinnacle of individual awards for tourism in NSW. Unlike other categories, nominees for this award do not make their own submissions.
"I was in shock because I had no idea," Donna said.
"In the past I'm pretty sure that the people that won that award already knew they'd got it because they'd already had speeches and things ready. But I had no idea. I was absolutely gobsmacked.
"It was just a massive surprise. Grahame (her partner) didn't even know."
Donna is best known locally for her award winning café, Bent on Food, and sister homewares store Bent on Life and her passion for food tourism and using local produce. However she has an early background in the wine industry, and is a strong advocate for tourism in our region.
From 2017 to June this year, Donna was the director of Destination North Coast, the tourism/destination network stretching from the Queensland border down to Tea Gardens. Since March 2019 she has been a committee member for the Barrington Coast Tourism Reference Group, and from 2014 she has been a part-time consultant for start-up and existing businesses in the hospitality, wine and tourism industries.
The silver gong for Bent on Food at the NSW Tourism Awards was enough to make the night special for Donna before her unexpected personal win.
"I was pretty thrilled with the silver because Potager up north won the gold and they're amazing, it's a hatted restaurant, so we're pretty happy with that," she said.
"Because we haven't been in (the awards) for a few years, I didn't really have really high expectations. So that was pretty cool."
The NSW Tourism Awards were held at a gala awards dinner at Luna Park on Thursday, November 17, with 450 people attending.
"It was really good because no one had got together in years," Donna said.
"So it was really upbeat. I just felt that it was like we're back, the tourism industry is back. It was really good."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
