Manning River Times
Home/News

Bulahdelah Central School's participation in Remembrance Day

November 18 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ruby Roberts, Angus Shepherd, Caily Aberhart, Scarlet Ray, Tyeisha Cook, Polly Sullivan, Toby Dixon, Maggie Cunich, Aiden Waters, James Conroy and Bethany Hestelow. Picture supplied

Like thousands of Australians across the nation every November 11 at 11am the Bulahdelah Central School community pauses for a moment's silence to remember those who served in defence of our nation and the sacrifices made in wars and peacekeeping operations.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.