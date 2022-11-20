Manning River Times
Civil Aviation Safety Authority hosts safety seminar at Taree Airport

November 20 2022 - 4:00pm
The seminar will be held at Manning River Aero Club's base at Taree Airport.

Flying safely in and around non-controlled aerodromes is the focus of the latest pilot safety seminar from the Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) in Taree next week.

