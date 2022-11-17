Manning River Times
Coastal Premier League to be reduced to a 10 club competition

MM
By Mick McDonald
Updated November 18 2022 - 11:08am, first published 10:15am
Football Mid North Coast chairman Lance Fletcher

THE boards of Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football expect to make a decision on the format of the 2023 Coastal Premier League following a meeting on Monday, December 5.

MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

