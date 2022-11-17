THE boards of Football Mid North Coast and North Coast Football expect to make a decision on the format of the 2023 Coastal Premier League following a meeting on Monday, December 5.
However, FMNC chairman Lance Fletcher confirmed next year's CPL will be contested by 10 clubs in first and reserve grades. This year 12 clubs were involved, the league stretching from Forster-Tuncurry to Coffs Harbour.
The two boards met on Thursday, November 17 to discuss the structure of the competition and also finalise criteria for admission.
"The meeting resolved that a 10 team competition to replace the current 12 team competition is the preferred option of the two boards,'' Mr Fletcher said.
He said invitations have been sent out to all clubs in the two zones to make application to join the CPL men in 2023. This includes clubs currently not involved in the CPL, in Football Mid North Coast's case, those playing in the Southern or Northern leagues.
"All clubs have received a new set of criteria along with rules and regulations for the CPL,'' Mr Fletcher said.
He said all clubs would have the opportunity to apply. Friday, December 2 will be the deadline for applications, with the two board to meet on December 5, where it is hoped a final decision would be made.
"If we have more than 10 clubs nominate and we have to go through the process we may have to go back to the clubs,'' Mr Fletcher said.
Mr Fletcher said he expects the 12 current CPL clubs to nominate. The competition takes in six clubs from Football Mid North Coast and six from North Coast Football.
Taree Wildcats, Southern United from Forster-Tuncurry, Port Saints, Port United, Kempsey Saints and Macleay Valley are the Football Mid North Coast clubs currently playing in the CPL.
Mr Fletcher said it is the preferred option of the boards for the 10 clubs contesting the 2023 CPL to be evenly split between the two zones.
"If for example we get six from the south and four from the north nominate and nobody else, then that's the way we'll go. But the general consensus is that we'll try and go geographically if the clubs meet the criteria,'' he said.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
