Students from across the region have worked with three Indigenous artists to create artworks that are "both beautiful and poignant," according to Manning Regional Art Gallery director Rachel Piercy.
'Home: Aboriginal Art from New South Wales' is a regional education program from the Art Gallery of NSW and the NSW Department of Education.
"The Home program helps students deepen their understanding of Indigenous art and history," Rachel said.
"It helps them look for meaning in art and produce meaning in their own creations.
"This year's program, Nyaaga, Ngarrangga, Wuba (Gathang words meaning Look, Listen, Make) encouraged students to look at the work of Indigenous artists, listen as the artwork was explained, and make their own artworks."
The program was delivered through the Manning Regional Art Gallery to 260 students from 10 schools in the MidCoast region.
Participating primary schools included Barrington, Bobin, Coopernook, Elands, Lansdowne, Nabiac, Old Bar, Pacific Palms, Taree and Tinonee.
The artworks are on exhibition in the foyer of MidCoast Council's administration centre, Yalawanyi Ganya, 2 Biripi Way, Taree. The exhibition is free and runs until Friday, January 20, 2023.
The three focus artists for the 2022 Home program were Ngemba artist Andy Snelgar, Worimi artist Genevieve Grees and Kudjala, Ghungalu, Wangerriburra, Wakka Wakka, Gubbi Gubbi, Kuku Yalanji, Bundjalung and Yuggera artist, Daniel Boyd, who also has ni-Vanuatu heritage.
Students participated in various learning experiences. The highlight was an excursion to the Manning Regional Art Gallery where they met with the local Aboriginal community to learn about Biripi and Worimi culture.
Students heard the special story of the Mullet Run, as told by Biripi Elder Pastor Russell Saunders OAM, and participated in a collaborative art project about the Mullet Run. The resulting artwork will be on exhibition at the Manning Regional Art Gallery from Monday, December 21 until Wednesday, January 28, 2023.
