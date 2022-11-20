Manning River Times
Home/News
Our People

Taree Quota Club celebrates 75 year anniversary at Club Taree

November 20 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Taree Quota Club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.