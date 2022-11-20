2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Taree Quota Club.
To commemorate 75 years of service to the communities of the Manning Valley, the club celebrated with a party at Club Taree.
Emcee and Quotarian, Fiona Campbell welcomed everyone, including invited guests, past Quotarians, friends of Quota and current members.
Quotarian Jan Irvine from the Forster Tuncurry Club responded.
Taree Quota Club was chartered on November 6, 1947 on a very formal occasion with gowns, gloves, furs and jewellery.
All the notables of the town were in attendance as well as guests from Sydney Quota and the president of Quota International from Ohio, USA.
On that evening 17 members were inducted and within days of the first meeting, planning was underway to raise money to create Taree's first day nursery in Macquarie Street.
Over the years Quotarians have stepped up to provide service in a myriad of ways to the community.
To start the anniversary festivities, long serving Quotarian, Lilian Else lit the birthday candle.
Quotarian Lyn Stewart presented the June Dangar sapphire and diamond broach in recognition of outstanding service by a Quota member. Fiona Campbell was the worthy recipient of this broach.
Following the cutting of the Quota anniversary cake by Quotarian Jeanette Holland and a resounding rendition of "Happy Birthday", Carolyn Erickson who had once again put pen to paper, recited a poem written especially for the celebration, followed by the toast to Quota.
After dinner, guests enjoyed entertainment by members of the Kantabile Chamber Choir under the musical direction of Lyanne Macfarlane. This was followed by George Hoad, a local man best known for his passion for all things theatrical, as well as his green thumb and the gardens of "Winchelsea" - his own garden in Killabakh which he opens for charity each year.
George entertained with renditions of favourites from the years past, displaying his great talent, style and enthusiasm.
The birthday candle was extinguished bringing the evening to a close.
