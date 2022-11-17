Business fuel card 101: How does it work? (and some tips to maximise usage)

This is branded content.



If you've got a business, then maybe you're wondering which options you may use to purchase fuel or some fuel products. Have you ever considered using a business fuel card for your fuel transactions? In business, you must always look for the best way to maximise savings and profits.



If you want to know more about business fuel cards, this article is for you, for it'll take you through what a fuel card is, how it works and some tips you can use to maximise its usage.

What is a business fuel card?

A business fuel card is a method of payment for fuel or other fuel products that businesses can use. It works in the same way a credit or debit card would. The only difference is that it'll only work for fuel purchases.

There are many business fuel card suppliers, and choosing the one that suits your business needs can take time and effort. If you want to select the right business fuel card for your company, consider looking at Australian fuel cards to see the one that suits you.

How do fuel cards work?

As mentioned earlier, fuel cards operate in the same way a debit or credit card would. This means that a fuel card helps businesses in purchasing fuel with ease. Here's a helpful video on how you can enjoy the benefit of fuel cards: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NdZc5AOAeA.

You may also read the points below to know how fuel cards work and some tips to maximise their usage.

1 - Setup the fuel card first

Once an employer chooses the fuel card that works well for their business, they now assign the cards to their fleet drivers. After that, the drivers could use the card to pay for the fuel at some specified fuel stations. Usually, the card supplier will introduce you and your drivers to a map or app that will be able to show you and your drivers nearby stations where you can get your vehicles pumped up.

On a specific date, you will receive a fuel invoice or a billing statement. This means that your business would now be saved from the struggle of keeping little receipts for every fuel transaction made. All you'll have to do as a business is wait for the invoice, see the monthly fuel consumption, and review the due amount.



Therefore, signing up for a fuel card will help your finance team with their reports and audits, making it streamlined and efficient.

2 - You'll get discounts for your fuel purchases

Many businesses with a fleet of transport vehicles usually switch to fuel cards because they can get a discount on every fuel purchase. The discount is usually a five-cent off for every gallon of fuel. The discount offered by a fuel card could help your company save up some money in the long run.

However, you have to look at some issues that may disallow you from enjoying your discount; these include operational fees and a penalty fee for late payment. So, ensure you understand the terms and conditions of your prospect card supplier before signing up.



This, in turn, helps you maximise card usage as you'll be able to choose the best supplier that offers you the best benefits and features.

3 - Your fuel purchases will become more quick and efficient

Fuel cards also make it easier for drivers to purchase fuel more quickly and efficiently. This is especially true for vehicles that travel long distances where a large amount of gas is required. Your drivers could access a nearby filling station with a fuel card and get the truck pumped up.



This makes a fuel card a more flexible method of fuel payment as you don't have to worry about having cash on hand.

On top of ensuring that your fleet of vehicles has sufficient gas, always check the overall condition of each vehicle. Check the vehicle tyres for pressure, remove unnecessary luggage, examine the brakes, and perform other maintenance routines to ensure the smooth daily operation of vehicles.

4 - Fuel cards are safe to use

There's nothing as comfortable as knowing that every transaction you're making is safe and secure. When you set up your cards, you'll have an option of setting up a personal pin to avoid usage of the fuel card by unauthorised persons. Also, you'll have an option of controlling the card users and getting notifications on all the transactions made.



This makes a fuel card safer and business-friendly as you'll be in control of all the fuel transactions being made by the drivers.

Besides being in control of every transaction made, you'll be able to maximise your card usage by being able to make an overall analysis of the fuel consumption of your vehicles. That'll help you know the vehicles that are using more gas and know what could be leading to high fuel consumption by the vehicle.

5 - You can buy fuel on credit

Fuel cards are just like credit cards. This means you can use fuel cards to buy fuel on credit. This works well if you want your money to be safe while in transit.



The only thing you have to do is to make sure that you're guaranteed safety for specified vehicles that'll be eligible to use the fuel card and the items that can be bought using the card. That'll help reduce the number of unnecessary transactions, which could leave you with big arrears.

Conclusion

In a business that involves fleets of vehicles and trucking services, one must find a way to handle gas expenses efficiently. Because if mishandled, it might cost you a fortune or even slow down your business productivity.

If you're in the transport sector, accountability is a deal breaker, and you expect this from all of your drivers. By using a fuel card, your drivers will be able to maximise its use and, at the same time, work within the budget that you have set.

