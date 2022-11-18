Manning River Times
Home/News

Manning Valley Historical society receives grant for digital touchscreen kiosk display

November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Valley Historical Society members Terry Tournoff, Scott Grant, Kathie Bell, Carol Clarke, Kay Wallace, and president Mave Richardson at the cheque presentation. Picture supplied

Manning Valley Historical Society has received a $7000 grant to digitise and electronically display photos and artworks at Wingham Museum.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.