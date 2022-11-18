Manning Valley Historical Society has received a $7000 grant to digitise and electronically display photos and artworks at Wingham Museum.
MVHS will use the money to improve and preserve the museum's large format photos, portraits and artworks. They will be digitalised and available to view in the museum on a touchscreen "kiosk" display.
The money comes to the society from the NSW Government's Creative Capital initiative through Minor Works and Equipment Projects funding.
"This funding will ensure our local audiences and visitors enjoy high quality cultural experiences," Member for Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead said.
Minister for Arts, Ben Franklin said the investment in cultural infrastructure in Wingham is recognition of the valuable role arts and culture plays in the community.
"It's projects like this in Wingham that will see the many museums, galleries, performance spaces and Aboriginal Cultural Centres and Keeping Places across NSW be venues their communities can continue to be proud of," Mr Franklin said.
Further details on the Creative Capital program are available on the Create NSW website at www.create.nsw.gov.au.
