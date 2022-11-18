Proost is a horse on the rise that has gobbled up the increased distances of her recent races and the four-year-old's trainer Paul Shailer believes now is the perfect time to strike at a race like the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000m on Sunday.
Shailer has only had the mare for four races since her owners transferred her from Queensland trainer David Vandyke and after kicking off with a third at her home track of Port Macquarie she has won successive races at Grafton, Ballina and Kempsey.
She has been going through the grades and the Taree Cup is a significant step up for her at this stage of her career, but it is all about timing and this is an opportunity for her to attack such a race while in great form but still with a low weight.
"That's exactly the way we're looking at it," Shailer said. "The horses that will be the hardest to beat have been weighted accordingly. Proost is on the limit weight (54kg) and some of the others are giving her six, eight or even nine kilograms.
"They're all horses we have a healthy respect for, but they wouldn't be coming to the Taree Cup if they were going to be competitive and winning at metropolitan level so I think that sort of brings them back to the field a bit.
"The rest are weighted similar to us and I'm convinced that when I look at the field and consider her form she's going well enough to warrant running in the race."
Shailer explained how the horse came under his wing and what he has done to get the best out of her.
"David Vandyke had her and I think David was of the opinion she wasn't going to make the metropolitan grade in Queensland, so the owners decided to send her to me to give her a go and it's worked out really well," he said.
"She turned up in great order as you would expect from the Vandyke stable - his horses always look fantastic - and she raced soon after arriving here and within a short space of time she's had an unlucky third and then gone on a little winning streak.
"I watched her replays and I was convinced she needed further and she's now won over 1700 metres and twice over 1900m and the way she's been finishing off her races and winning with ease suggests she'll have no problem getting 2000.
"Once you get a horse that can run these middle distances and also has a turn of foot, like her, you've got a big chance of winning a few races. Ben Looker is on-board and she's drawn well in barrier four, so she should get an economical run from there. I'm sure she'll be very hard to beat."
By Greg Prichard
THE Milligan family must always be respected when they set horses for big home-town races and they will go with a two-pronged attack in the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup on Sunday.
Valley's Sister, trained by father Bob, and his son Glen's horse Vicky's One will both run and it's a case of so far, so good with top jockeys enlisted and good barrier draws.
Vicky's One will be ridden by Ash Morgan and start from barrier one in the 13-horse field and Valley's Sister is to be piloted by Grant Buckley from barrier five.
Bob suffered horrible injuries when struck by a horse in an accident at the stable in 2018. His movement remains restricted and Glen does the physical work with all of the horses, but Bob still keeps his eye in with planning and advice. The continued involvement is important therapy for him.
The terrific mare Charmmebaby won the Taree Cup for the family last year and Glen is optimistic about the chances of either of their two runners making it back-to-back successes.
Four-year-old mare Vicky's One is coming off a tremendous third in a Class 3 TAB Highway Handicap over 1600m at Newcastle last Saturday, when at big odds she rattled home from 15th on the turn.
All of her three wins have been on heavy tracks, but that was a on a good track and with the Taree track likely drying from the Soft 5 it was rated on Thursday morning into the good range for Sunday Glen is not at all concerned.
"The track conditions don't matter," he said. "She's a swimmer when she gets on a heavy track, but a good track doesn't worry her at all. She doesn't have joint problems or anything like that, it's just coincidence that she hasn't had a lot of luck at times when she's run on good tracks.
"One of her best runs was on a good track, when she finished sixth in the Country Championships qualifier at Taree last autumn. 'Bucko' came back and said she should've won, but had no luck. Hopefully she'll get the luck in running on Sunday.
"It's her first go beyond 1600 metres so the 2000 is a question mark, but Ash came back after the Newcastle race and said she ran the mile right out and went strongly through the line.
"I asked him his opinion about the 2000 metres of the Taree Cup and he said she should run and that he'd like to ride her, so I was pretty happy with that recommendation.
"Valley's Sister has got a rough hope. She ran second in the Krambach Cup over 1600 at Taree two starts back and 'Bucko' came back and said she wanted further, so she's getting that chance now. If she runs the trip out, she's a chance."
