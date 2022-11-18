Manning River Times

Perfect time for Proost says trainer

By Greg Prichard
November 18 2022 - 11:00am
Port Macquarie trainer Paul Shailer says Proost is ready to strike in Sunday's Taree Cup.

Proost is a horse on the rise that has gobbled up the increased distances of her recent races and the four-year-old's trainer Paul Shailer believes now is the perfect time to strike at a race like the $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Gold Cup over 2000m on Sunday.

