Part of the playground at Wingham Brush Public School is currently inaccessible to school students due to contamination by lead paint.
While cleaning was being undertaken on the exterior of the Wingham School of Arts building, the home of Wingham Library, strong winds caused paint flakes to enter the school premises. The paint flakes were found to contain low levels of lead.
MidCoast Council staff and contractors have removed all visible paint flakes and soil and turf from the school grounds.
Also in the news: Emma Stanbury to coach Mid Coast's women's premier league team
The entire school was cleaned externally and internally on the day of the incident once the students had gone home for the day.
The Department of Education communicated with parents, saying it is prioritising the safety and wellbeing of students and staff, and that the precautionary measures being taken, including some areas being out of bounds, means student and staff safety is being fully maintained.
Rumours the school canteen was affected were unfounded. The Department explained to parents that staff were taking lunches to classrooms to ensure students do not go into unsupervised areas to get to the canteen.
"The canteen itself, including its preparation areas, are perfectly safe," the Department said.
"Independent testing of the paint has been conducted with the results being below the Safe Work Australia's 'Time Weighted Average Exposure Standard for Lead' guidelines and less than the analytical detection limit," a spokesperson for MidCoast Council said.
"All results to date are considered acceptable and also indicate that the controls in place during the remediation works were effective.
"Council will continue to liaise with the Asset Management Unit of the NSW Department of Education and will replace the soil and turf in the coming weeks."
The cleaning of Wingham Library was part of planned maintenance, and not part of the current renovations the building is going through.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.