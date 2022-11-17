Manning River Times
Wingham Brush Public School playground contaminated by lead paint from Wingham Library

November 17 2022 - 3:00pm
Cleaning of the outside of Wingham Library resulted in lead contamination in the school playground. Picture Scott Calvin

Part of the playground at Wingham Brush Public School is currently inaccessible to school students due to contamination by lead paint.

