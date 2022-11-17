Manning River Times
Waste isn't Waste until it's Wasted this year's National Recycling Week

Jeanene Duncan
By Jeanene Duncan
November 17 2022 - 11:00am
Tuncurry Waste Management Centre opened its gates to an inquisitive, inquiring and interested crowd of community members for a day during this year's National Recycling Week.

