WINGHAM Tigers expect to have their key off-season gains on deck for the first training session for the 2023 Group Three Rugby League season on Saturday, November 26.
The Tigers have signed former Newcastle Knight utility back Nathan Ross and ex-Forster-Tuncurry captain-coach, second rower Nathan Campbell.
Both will be at the November 26 run. Campbell took the Hawks to the minor semi-final last season.
Versatile Matt Bridge, who missed most of last season after rupturing a pectoral muscle, is also expected to return next year.
Captain-coach Mitch Collins said the club is still negotiating with players from outside the area, but as yet none have signed.
Collins said front rower Aaron Groom has still to undergo knee reconstruction surgery so is unlikely to play next year.
Meanwhile the Group Three annual meeting will be held on Sunday, November 27 at the Wingham Services Club.
