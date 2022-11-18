Manning River Times

Gloucester Bushmen building a side capable of challenging for T1 premiership honours

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 18 2022 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Whitbread bowling for Taree United in a Mid North Coast Premier League game three seasons ago. He is now playing for Gloucester in the Manning T1 competition.

GLOUCESTER'S Manning T1 cricket side is colloquially known as 'the Bushmen' but perhaps the Travelling Wilburys would be more apt.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.