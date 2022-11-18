GLOUCESTER'S Manning T1 cricket side is colloquially known as 'the Bushmen' but perhaps the Travelling Wilburys would be more apt.
This season up to five players will be on the road to play with the side each weekend.
This includes opening bowler Sam Whitbread and opening batsmen Landon Blissett from Forster-Tuncurry along with skipper Harry Clarke and Brodie O'Brien, who will travel from Newcastle. Blissett's opening partner, Johny Cornelius works in the Singleton area.
However, Clarke doesn't see this as a problem.
"The travel's okay. Most of all were Gloucester boys and we're all good mates and everyone's keen to play,'' he said.
After a scratchy start the Bushmen have won consecutive games to move into the top four. They have 18 points to be on level terms with Taree United, behind Wingham (24) and Great Lakes (27). Gloucester face Wingham at Cedar Party on Saturday.
Whitbread returns to Manning cricket after a stint on the Gold Coast. He was the leading wicket taker in the Mid North Coast Premier League three seasons ago when he played with United.
He took 3/36, including two early wickets, when Gloucester bundled out Old Bar for 128 in reply to 254 last weekend at OId Bar, where Blissett earlier made a second consecutive half century.
"It's good to have a strike bowler,'' Clarke said.
"Sam was a bit short at times last week, but he'll get better after a few games.''
Clarke is confident the Bushmen are building a side capable of challenging for the premiership.
"Other than the first game we've been going pretty well,'' he said
"If we can regularly get our best side on the field we can go all the way.''
He agrees that Wingham will be a major test on Saturday. He said Wingham, Great Lakes and United were always going to be the main contenders, but he's now confident the Bushmen are now up to their level. They get a great opportunity to prove that tomorrow.
"Cedar Party is usually a beautiful track to bat on, so hopefully we can get runs and our bowlers do their bit,'' he said.
Wingham lost to Taree United last weekend.
In other games tomorrow Old Bar hosts Great Lakes while Taree United is due to play Taree West at Chatham Park.
Meanwhile Taree United and Bulahdelah share the lead in T2. Both have 30 points and are well clear of the field.
Old Bar Tavern and Pacific Palms follow on 18, then Great Lakes, Wingham Manning Freight and Taree West on 12 with Wingham Australian Hotel on 6.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
