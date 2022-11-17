Nominate now for Wingham and surrounds Australia Day Awards

Do you know someone who deserves to be recognised for their achievements?
Wingham Rotary Club is putting the call out for nominations for people from Wingham and surrounds, including Tinonee and the Upper Manning, for the Australia Day Awards to be presented in Wingham on Australia Day in 2023.
Nominations will be accepted for the following categories:
All you need to do to nominate someone is get a resume for the nomination written up, noting which category you are nominating for and detailing why the nominee deserves to win the award, and email it to Ron Hindmarsh at ronandhelen11@gmail.com.
Nominations will be accepted until December 1.
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.