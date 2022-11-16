Manning River Times

New coach for Football Mid North Coast Women's Premier League team

November 16 2022 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emma Stanbury will coach the Mid Coast squad in next season's Herald Women's Premier League.

Emma Stanbury is comfortable with the knowledge that her days as a professional footballer appear limited.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.