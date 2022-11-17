Manning River Times
Weekly news from the Lansdowne Valley

By Margaret Haddon
November 18 2022 - 10:00am
New owners at Lansdowne general store

Soccer Club

The Lansdowne Soccer club will be holding their annual general meeting on November 19 at the Lansdowne Oval at 4pm. It is important that intending players, juniors and seniors, coaches, supporters, and members who are prepared to form a committee for the next season turn up at the meeting. It could mean the difference between having a club or not having a club.

