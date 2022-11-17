New owners at Lansdowne general store

The Lansdowne Soccer club will be holding their annual general meeting on November 19 at the Lansdowne Oval at 4pm. It is important that intending players, juniors and seniors, coaches, supporters, and members who are prepared to form a committee for the next season turn up at the meeting. It could mean the difference between having a club or not having a club.
Coopernook Op Shop is looking forward to the opportunity of presenting a Spring Fashion Parade on Saturday, November 19 at 1pm in the grounds of the Op Shop at Petrie Street, Coopernook, with the hope the sun will be shining, and the sky will be clear and blue.
The models will consist of volunteers and friends who have taken the steps of choosing their garments from the extensive range of pre-loved clothing to showcase in the event. The aim is to demonstrate the quality of styles, designs, and accessories available from the Op Shop.
The parade will be presented by Marianne Enright of Lansdowne and a full description of the garments worn by each model will be announced during the parade. A gold coin donation is requested for proceeds towards the charity draw.
The fashion parade has been organised to recognise the Coopernook Op Shop's fifth year anniversary and celebrate the great sense of support received from the community through their donations and custom. The Op Shop is only open three days per week and has in this time developed a strong network of support from the Lower Manning region and surrounds. The Op Shop and volunteers have been honoured twice by Leslie Williams, MP Port Macquarie in the Hansards Speeches for which we are very thankful.
Country hospitality will be found through the popular sausage sizzle. From 10am you will be able to have a snack to eat for a gold coin donation to the charity draw. All guests will have the opportunity to nominate a charity of their choice by completing the relevant form and at the end of the program a lucky charity will be drawn and receive the proceeds raised on the day.
Where this is fashion, there is beauty. Donna Friery will have a workshop set up and will demonstrate a range of beauty products to suit your skin type or preferences. This will be an excellent time to get a few little beauty hints and tips in preparation for the Christmas season and summer glamour.
No event is the same without a little humour. "Rindercella" is a short comedy skit which will bring a laugh and giggle to the surface with some light-hearted fun and entertainment to the program.
For further information please phone Elaine Windred on 0418 656 442.
The Lansdowne General Store and Post office has changed ownership and is now run by local couple, Corey and Nathan.
Both Corey and Nathan are dedicated to continuing the excellent services provided by Col and Shirley and look forward to being a part of the ongoing future of the Lansdowne community.
Over the next year, their focus will be on building the variety of goods offered in the general store to help the locals reduce the necessary trips into Taree.
They are also aiming to provide coffee, cakes and food in the new year, help provide an outlet for local produce and to be an active contributor to the local community.
Although they have only been in the shop for a few weeks, they have been overwhelmed by the support and kindness show by the community and would encourage the community to help both Corey, and Nathan by providing feedback on what they would like to see become available in the shop. They look forward to seeing everyone down at the local shop.
John Moelker from First Aid and Safety Training came to the Lansdowne Community Hall last Thursday and gave a demonstration and talk on how to use a defibrillator. The morning was highly informative and appreciated by everyone who attended.
The hall has a defibrillator and will be kept in the hall kitchen along with a first aid box in case the need arises when the hall is in use.
Everyone is invited to attend the Coopernook Carols in the Park on Saturday evening December 10. Go along and join in the fun for a great family evening of entertainment with the community. Club Taree Community Concert Band will be attending, and Santa will also be in attendance.
The Lansdowne Fishing club's members will spend their fishing club weekend outing this weekend on November 18 and 19 camping at Knorrit Flat. Please note no cabins are on site so a tent or caravan will be required.
Their Saturday evening fundraising raffles at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation club are 15 meat trays two fruit and vegetable trays and their $40 Sponsor's tray. Hams will be added to the raffles on November 29. Fishing club membership fees $5 for adults and $2 for children.
