Hallidays Point Public School P and C is hosting a Colour Run Family Fun Day on Saturday, November 19 to raise funds for school maintenance.
Starting at 9am, the day will feature a series of events for different age groups that are bound to get messy in the most colourful way.
For the uninitiated, a colour run is an untimed race, usually involving multiple zones or obstacles to be passed through, where participants are showered in safe, eco-friendly, plant-based powdered dye.
As with most fun events, it's not about racing to the finish line. Instead, it's all to do with having fun and along the way raising money to assist with school projects, as P and C member Chrissy Hobden explained.
"We're hoping to raise around $4000. The main one is for our netball courts and a few other structural things that just need maintaining," Chrissy said.
"We've got an idea for a grandstand for outdoor learning to go in, so it could go towards that, but resurfacing the netball court is our main focus at the moment."
The colour run is growing in popularity as a fundraising format and has been successfully adopted by other schools in the region. Hallidays Point P and C saw the merits for an event that was fun for students, a proven fundraiser, and had a high level of involvement from families.
To ensure the day runs smoothly they have partnered with Active OOSH which is looking after the logistics of the event due to their experience in running this type of activity.
"Active OOSH jumped on board and have taken the whole colour run side of things. So they've organised the obstacle course, they've organised a lot of the volunteers for the running of that side of things, and they're running some carnival games as well," Chrissy said.
We just thought it would be a better way to promote that interaction and get that community spirit going again- Hallidays Point Public School P&C member, Chrissy Hobden
The fundraising model for the event does away with the traditional sponsorship card format used in previous years for raising money. Now, entrants simply pay their registration fee and get ready for some highly colourful fun.
Not that it is a students-only event. The P and C has opened it up to anyone interested to come along and join in the fun.
"As a committee, we decided that post-COVID, we wanted to get that connection with the community going again, so we've opened it up to the wider community, especially siblings, grandparents, family and friends," Chrissy said.
"We just thought it would be a better way to promote that interaction and get that community spirit going again."
The idea originated back in 2011 in the USA, taking inspiration from Holi, the ancient Hindu religious festival, also known as the Festival of Colours. The format was adopted as a fundraiser and has been growing ever since.
Participants are encouraged to wear a white T-shirt, old pants and closed-in shoes as they will be drenched in non-toxic colour powder by the time they reach the finish line.
There will be a wash down zone and change room so bring a change of clothes if your heading out after the event.
Those interested in participating can contact the P&C through the school, sign up on the day or pre-book via Eventbrite
