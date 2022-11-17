DAVE Casserley thought his days of playing competitive sport were over. Then he discovered pickleball.
He's been playing pickleball for about three years. Now 62, he had an extensive background in tennis, however an arm injury had put a stop to that.
"My wife saw an ad for an open day with the Hallidays Point Pickleball Club,'' the Diamond Beach resident and this week's Times-Iguana Sport Award winner said. (He was nominated by Hallidays Point Pickleball Club).
"We went down to have a look. It looked like fun so we joined up and got into it.''
Dave had always had an affinity with bat and ball sports - tennis in the main, although he also played badminton. So pickleball - described as an indoor or outdoor racket/paddle sport where two or four players hit a perforated hollow polymer ball over a net using solid-faced paddles - was a perfect fit.
He was soon playing regularly with the club and then branching out into major championships.
"My biggest win so far was at the Australian Pickleball Championships in Brisbane in July,'' Dave said.
"The event is called skinny singles. It's half court singles and requires precision and placement instead of brute force.''
The format was a five-round round robin then semi-final and final. Dave was unbeaten throughout the championship, although there were some close matches.
"I fought off a couple of match points in the semi,'' he added.
He also won silver medals in doubles and singles at the NSW championships and the Queensland championships while he finished with a bronze medal at the Sydney doubles earlier this year.
Dave usually plays twice a week at Hallidays Point while he's also involved in the Pickleball League played at the recently refurbished Wrigley Park pickleball complex on Sunday afternoons.
The injury that ended his tennis days precluded him from serving. But it's not a problem in pickleball.
"There's not the same amount of torque on the arm. So pickleball is a bat-ball sport that I can play and all the enjoyment of competitiveness came back,'' he said.
"It doesn't matter how powerful you are or how old your are, the tactics are like chess - if you can move players around and have patience, you can win the point. And it's a really great social sport as well.
"Hallidays Point is a really social club full of really good people. The president and the committee do a really fantastic job.''
He added that club membership continues to rise.
His next assignment will be at the North Coast Regional Championships at Ballina at the end of the month.
His sporting passion now rekindled, Dave says he aims to be playing pickleball at a reasonably high level for a few more years yet.
"That's what I'm hoping," he said with a smile.
