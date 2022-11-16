Manning River Times
Harrington and Crowdy Head team shortlisted for Resilient Australia National Community Award

November 16 2022 - 12:00pm
Commissioner Resilience NSW Shane Fitzsimmons, Tim Yapp, Cliff Hoare, Mike Parsons (group liaison) Vicki Connell (chairperson) and representatives from Save the Children (joint winner). Picture supplied.

The Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Resilience Team has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2022 Suncorp Resilient Australia National Community Award in December.

