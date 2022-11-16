The Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Resilience Team has been shortlisted as a finalist for the 2022 Suncorp Resilient Australia National Community Award in December.
The team's win at the NSW Government Get Ready Community and Resilient Australia Awards ceremony at State Parliament last month, has put it in line for a national award in Hobart.
The team placed equal first with Save the Children in the Resilient Australia Community Award category.
Team members, Timothy Yapp, Mike Parsons and Cliff Hoare will represent the group at the national awards night in Hobart on December 6.
The group formed after the 'black summer' bushfires and March 2021 floods impacted the small coastal communities of Harrington and Crowdy Head.
During these events, closure of the Pacific Highway left the community isolated, with community members uncertain about what to do and where to go as these threats unfolded.
Soon after the 2021 flood event, MidCoast Council's community recovery officer Janine Friedrich hosted a flood and bushfire recovery community meeting at Harrington which led to the creation of a volunteer group which has become known as the Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Resilience Team.
This team, which has been led by chairperson Vicki Connell and supported by Janine for the last 18 months, aims to support the Harrington and Crowdy Head community to better prepare for, respond to and recover from future disaster events which may impact the community.
To achieve this, the group has undertaken a range of activities, including obtaining the active support of relevant agencies, reaching out to existing local community groups, engaging with the broader community, and researching and developing two booklets - the Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Emergency Guide for emergency services organisations, and Harrington and Crowdy Head: A Resilient Community for all households in the community.
The work of the group has fostered a shared understanding of community vulnerabilities, needs and resources as well as the complementary roles of these different emergency groups and how they can best work together.
The broader community is being educated on the role different organisations play when an emergency unfolds as well as actions that individuals and households can take to facilitate better preparation, response and recovery.
"We're very proud to have such community-minded people on the Mid Coast," MidCoast Council's director of liveable communities, Paul De Szell said.
"The work of the Harrington and Crowdy Head Community Resilience Team has resulted in building greater capacity within the community to prepare, respond and recover in the event of emergencies."
