Manning River Times
Home/News

Rotary Club of Taree on Manning fundraiser for Australian Children's Music Foundation

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
November 16 2022 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"Croupier" Maurie Stack dealing out the cards at the blackjack table. Picture supplied

Gambling with play money and dancing the night away at the Rotary Casino Royale Ball means longevity for a program delivering music education to our primary schoolers is assured.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.