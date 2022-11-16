Gambling with play money and dancing the night away at the Rotary Casino Royale Ball means longevity for a program delivering music education to our primary schoolers is assured.
The event raised around $34,000 for the ACMF's (Australian Children's Music Foundation) Manning Music Program.
The Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning hosted the event, with Rotary members being trained as croupiers.
"It was all gambling for play money, of course, but we had four blackjack tables and three roulette tables and they were patronized all night - well, we did it for two hours," Rotary Foundation Australia director and member of Rotary Club of Taree on the Manning, Maurie Stack said.
When the gambling tables were packed up people took to the dance floor, accompanied by music from the Tamworth-based Sally-Anne Whitten Band.
Sponsorship for the event raised $25,000 with the remainder of $10,000 raised by wider community by purchasing tickets.
The 13 sponsors who contributed to the sponsorship amount were Stacks Law Firm, Nundoobah Retreat, Rotary Club of Taree, Stacks Finance, ManningLife, Taree Quota Club, Bruce Moy, Tallwood Beach Estate, Shultz First National, Ray White Manning Valley, Gather and Place, Stones Oysters and Laurie Easter.
Local musician Matt Zarb is an ACMF ambassador and has been heavily involved in getting the Manning Music Program up and running through the ACMF.
He says that the amount of money raised through the ball will ensure the longevity of the program. He explained the money will help pay for the musicians who go into the primary schools and teach, and to purchase instruments for the schools in the program.
"There's 25 drums at Taree Public, there's 25 drums at Chatham Public, there's 25 drums at Manning Gardens. And all these drums, they're about $400 a pop," Matt said, adding there are also ukuleles at each of the schools, purchased through funding by the ACMF.
Many children are not exposed to the creativity and joy of playing music, as it is not mandatory in the primary curriculum in NSW, and there aren't dedicated music teachers. It is not until year seven that music as a subject is introduced to most children, and Matty says by then, they've "missed the boat".
"(The program is for) primary schools because that's where all of your developmental work gets done well. In high school they start getting music. So it's really trying to get the kids match fit for when they start year seven. There's no point going to a kid in year seven, 'here's some music'," Matt said.
He explained the benefit of the program is not just introducing musicology to children, but also building social confidence, building mental health, and supporting camaraderie. It is a particularly great program for disengaged students, he said.
"It's bigger than the music. It's total life changing things."
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
