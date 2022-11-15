Melbourne Cup winning trainers nominate for Taree

MELBOURNE Cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have nominated King's Charisma for Sunday's $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Cup.
The pair won the Melbourne Cup earlier this month with Gold Trip.
"It'll depend on what sort of weight the horses gets if they come and start here. But having the Melbourne Cup winning trainers nominate for us is quite good,'' Manning Valley Race Club chairman Greg Coleman said.
"Gai Waterhouse had entered a horse - Military Mission - and a former (Taree) Cup winning trainer, Richard Freeman also has one entered.
"Jason Deamer from Newcastle won the Krambach Cup this year with Greek Hero and he's nominated for Sunday. Tracey Bartley from Wyong, he's entered one.''
Deamer won the 2020 Taree Cup with Decroux.
Wyong trainer Kim Waugh has two nominations and Mr Coleman said the stable will definitely be represented in the field.
Mr Coleman said the nominations for the eight event card are solid.
Last year's cup winning trainer, Taree's Glen Milligan has nominated Valley's Sister and Vicky's One. Milligan took out the cup last year with Charmmebaby, becoming the first Taree trainer in more than a decade to win his home cup.
Mr Coleman remains confident the cup will stand up when acceptances are finalised on Thursday.
"We should get close to a full field,'' he said.
The Taree Cup was one of the qualifying races for the 2022 The Big Dance run at Randwick on Melbourne Cup day. Manning Valley Race Club has yet to be informed by Racing NSW if this will be the case for Sunday's event.
Friday's Manning River Times will feature a cup preview and also fields for Sunday.
