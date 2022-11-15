Manning River Times
Solid nominations Taree Cup to be run on Sunday

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 15 2022 - 1:00pm
Melbourne Cup winning trainers nominate for Taree

MELBOURNE Cup winning trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have nominated King's Charisma for Sunday's $100,000 Stacks Law Firm Taree Cup.

