Manning River Times
Home/News

Previewing Taree Cup race meeting at Bushland Drive track

MM
By Mick McDonald
November 18 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Manning Valley Race Club chief executive Jack Penfold with the Taree Gold Cup. The $100,000 race will be run on Sunday at the Bushland Drive track.

"IT'S been busy.''

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.