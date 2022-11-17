"IT'S been busy.''
So said Manning Valley Race Club chief executive Jack Penfold on his first Taree Cup campaign in the position. The 2000 metre Stacks Law Firm Taree Cup will be run on Sunday, the feature event on the eight race program at the Bushland Drive track.
The cup will carry $100,000 in prizemoney.
Mr Penfold, 29, started in the job in April. From a racing background, he was formerly the chief steward with the Mid North Coast Racing Association.
"It's been good though. Everything has come together pretty well.
"Now we're hoping for fine weather on Sunday. We had 800 here on Melbourne Cup day and we're hoping for a bigger crowd on Sunday - I'd like to think we'll get 1000 here.''
This will be the second time the cup has been run in November after the race club successfully lobbied Racing NSW to change the date from late August. One of the main reasons for the change was to run the meeting in more favourable weather conditions and away from the chill of winter.
However, steady rain on cup morning last year did have an impact on the crowd.
"But with the weather forecast for this weekend, it should be good,'' Mr Penfold said.
The cup will kickoff with a Calcutta to be conducted at the Manning Hotel on Saturday night. This will be run by Dave Stanley and Luke Marlow from Sky Racing. "They'll be at the races on Sunday as well,'' Mr Penfold said.
He said continued rain has been the bane in his first year as chief executive. "That's played a bit of havoc,'' he admitted.
"We've lost a couple of meetings since I've started. Racing on heavy tracks in winter also makes it more difficult to repair damage.''
However, improved recent weather means the track should be a Good 4 for Sunday.
"It's looking picturesque out there and I can't fault the track boys there,'' Mr Penfold added.
"Racing seems to have picked back up and crowds are starting to come back. Our past two meetings have been quite successful.''
His move from the steward's room to administration was based on family considerations.
"We have a nine month baby and it's good to be home most weekends instead of being anywhere from Newcastle to Grafton for a (race) meeting,'' he said.
Mr Penfold has been in the racing game for 12 years.
"I started as a part-time steward in Tamworth then I went to Sydney and did a cadetship for two years, doing the major metropolitan races,'' he said.
He returned to Tamworth as a deputy chief steward before taking up the chief steward's job with Mid North Coast Racing.
He was charged with keeping racing going during the height of the pandemic. To do so stringent protocols had to be followed, with no short cuts allowed.
"There were a lot of hours put into that,'' he said.
"Sometimes the announcement would come through that a jockey or trainer had COVID. There were days when we thought it could be the end of it, but to Racing NSW's credit, we kept it going.''
He said it is the club's goal to increase prizemoney for the cup.
"I'd like to see the cup worth $200,000 and that's something we'll aim towards,'' he said.
