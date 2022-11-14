It was pleasing to see a good crowd in attendance at Wingham RSL Sub-branch's Remembrance Day Service held at the Wingham Town Hall.
The afternoon prior to Remembrance Day, members of the Sub-branch gathered at the Wingham Town Hall to "plant" a field of red poppies in the lawn on either side of the pathway leading up to the Town Hall, on the corner of Farquhar and Queen Streets.
The poppies had been part of the Poppy Drop which for a number of years had hung at the Anzac and Remembrance Day Services but had suffered wear over the years. It was decided to repurpose it as a field of poppies and it certainly looked spectacular and received many compliments.
Members of the Air Cadets were flag bearers this year and lead the short parade of ex-service personnel under parade commander Peter Forbes, from Queen Street and along Farquhar Street to the cenotaph for the service.
The welcome was extended by Sub-branch member Tony Johnson who invited Reverend Brian Ford of Wingham Anglican Church to deliver the Prayer for the Fallen and later the Prayer of Thanksgiving and Benediction. Sub-branch Member Brian Willey gave the Commemorative Address and Kayla Downes delivered the Ode of Remembrance.
A number of wreaths were laid by local school captains, various organisations and individuals at the Wall of Remembrance.
The service ended with concluding remarks by Sub-branch president Ron Irwin and he also mentioned the recent installation of the "Lest We Forget" remembrance seat at the front of Wingham Services Club.
Following the Town Hall service, Ron Irwin and Rev Ford, together with the pipers, made their way to Whiddon Wingham to conduct a short service for the residents, and later gathered at Services Club with fellow service personnel to enjoy light snacks and a chance to catch up.
