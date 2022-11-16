Manning River Times
Home/News

Weekly news from the village of Tinonee

By Pam Muxlow
Updated November 17 2022 - 10:12am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Dance memories

Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall came to life last Saturday evening to the music of duo Barney Carle and Brian Bloomfield when they played for the Old Time Family Dance conducted by the Tinonee Hall Committee.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.