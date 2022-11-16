Tinonee Memorial School of Arts Hall came to life last Saturday evening to the music of duo Barney Carle and Brian Bloomfield when they played for the Old Time Family Dance conducted by the Tinonee Hall Committee.
Numbers were good with most in attendance taking to the dance floor to show their styles in such old favourites as the gypsy tap, swing waltz, barn dance, and valetta to name a few. Even one cute toddler aged just 15 months in the care of her parents enjoyed the evening.
Many thanks to hall president/secretary regular dancers Jan Hayden and husband Colin are regular dancers, who organised the evening and are to be congratulated on the success of the evening.
Hall members provided a delicious light supper of sandwiches and slices which were a real hit with the guests.
Many thanks to the generous donations from Tinonee General Store, Bunnings and four other donors, the raffle was a huge success and there were some delighted winners along with three lucky door prize winners.
Dancers came from Taree, Burrell Creek, Krambach, Wherrol Flat, Wingham, Mitchells Island and other locals.
With the success of this one there is a possibility that another could happen next year.
It you are looking for somewhere to go on New Year's Eve 2022, I hear that Wherrol Flat Hall is having another of these dances.
I can't dance much anymore these days but I did so enjoy the music and watching those on the floor having such a great time. It brought back some happy memories of times long gone.
Tinonee Historical Society has joined in the Big Garage Sale weekend and will be conducting one at the Museum on Saturday, November 19. It has been quite a few months since they last held one, due mainly to the bad weather conditions, so are hoping it will be a sunny day and customers come along to see what is for sale.
The day will begin at 8am and go through to around 2.30pm if anyone is interested in coming and supporting the Tinonee Museum which next year will be celebrating 20 years at its present location.
The Slime Spectacular held Friday, November 4 was an afternoon of fun and laughter. Great to hear it went off well. There were some great photos on the recent school newsletter.
Friday, November 11 Remembrance Day was conducted by the school leaders and the Years 3-6 choir also performed.
This week has seen the students vying for the position of school captains and vice captains. Elections were held on Wednesday, November 16 and those successful will be inducted at a later date.
Those students going onto high schools will be having their transition day on November 29.
Years 3-6 students are looking forward to their Soccer Gala Day on Wednesday, November 30.
The date has been set for the School Presentation day and will be held at Taree's Manning Entertainment Centre on Thursday, December 8 beginning around 10am and going through to midday approximately. Further details can be had from the school office.
