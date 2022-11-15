Manning River Times
MidCoast Council to livestream wildlife research events

November 15 2022 - 6:00pm
Beach Warden for the Manning Estuary Shorebird Sites, Silas Darnell will discuss the unique shorebirds of the Manning region. Picture supplied.

MidCoast Council livestream two free Marine and Catchment Discovery Series events this month, providing insights from experts delivered to the comfort of your home.

