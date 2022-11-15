MidCoast Council livestream two free Marine and Catchment Discovery Series events this month, providing insights from experts delivered to the comfort of your home.
Both of the online events will run for approximately 1.5 hours and will feature a panel of experts revealing their latest research and projects on nesting and the importance of habitat for turtles and bird species.
Tremendous Turtles is on Wednesday, November 16 at 6.30pm. It is a celebration of both the marine and freshwater turtles that exist in the MidCoast.
Holly West from the NSW Office of Environment and Heritage will discuss the impacts of climate change and human interference on sea turtle nests in NSW.
She will also talk about NSW TurtleWatch, a citizen scientist monitoring program. The program will teach you how to recognise and protect sea turtle nests along the NSW coastline.
James Van Dyke from La Trobe University and TurtleSAT will discuss how freshwater turtles are under threat worldwide. He will share the reasons for their decline in numbers and the challenges for their management.
James will share how the mobile app TurtleSAT has been used to collect data on turtles across Australia, with a particular focus on the Mid Coast region. The app asks citizens to contribute observations on turtles and their nests that is then used to directly help save turtles.
He will also present the 1 Million Turtles engagement program, designed to provide training and support to anyone interested in helping turtles.
The second event is titled Beautiful Birds and will be streamed on Wednesday, November 23 at 6.30pm. Beautiful Birds celebrates the many different birds that call the Mid Coast home and will educate its audience on the importance of providing them with suitable habitats.
The beach warden for the Manning Estuary Shorebird Sites, Silas Darnell will discuss the unique shorebirds of the Manning region. He will focus on endangered species, their nesting requirements and how we can all help protect them during the breeding season.
Kristy Peters is leading a partnership project between BirdLife Australia and Mindaribba Local Aboriginal Land Council. The project aims to bring the critically endangered Regent Honeyeater back to traditional lands in the Tomalpin Woodlands after they were affected by wildfires.
Kristy will share how her team of ecologists, First Nations conservationists and arborists are seeding the burnt forests on Wonnarua Country with Long-flowered Mistletoe. The type and scale of this habitat restoration project is a world-first.
The project is funded by MidCoast Council's Environmental Rate and supported by the New South Wales Government through Local Land Services.
To register for the Zoom webinars follow the links below.
Tremendous Turtles: midcoastcouncil.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_AmQibH24TV-4fM9KfGCHvw
