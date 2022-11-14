Libraries are an incredible benefit to the community, Cr David West told councillors during discussions about the NSW Public Libraries Association conference.
"Libraries are no longer a repository for books, they are a meeting place, they are a place for people to enhance a library book," he said.
Cr West was speaking in favour of Cr Dheera Smith attending this year's conference in Albury during last week's MidCoast Council November ordinary council meeting.
"People talk about libraries and it is widely know that I have been a supporter of libraries from day one."
He said Cr Smith's attendance would highlight the significance of libraries and that she would return to council with valuable information that would demonstrate MidCoast Libraries' importance to the community.
Libraries are no longer a repository for books, they are a meeting place, they are a place for people to enhance a library book.- David West
Cr Smith had earlier received permission to attend the conference, which was held from November 8-11, from both the general manager, Adrian Panuccio and mayor, Claire Pontin, as it was not possible to obtain full approval from councillors prior to travel.
Her request is now being reported to council, acting governance manager, Kathy Duggan said.
"Cr Smith confirmed that this conference is relevant and important to our continued pursuit of excellence, high standards and development of the MidCoast library network," Ms Duggan said.
"The former (MidCoast) Libraries manager procured early bird status discounts for attendance, emphasising the historic importance of this activity."
Costs to attend the event, including registration, airfares and accommodation, came in at just over $1765.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Jeanene has more than 40 years experience as a regional and rural journalist starting at The Land Newspaper. She also worked for Stock Journal Newspaper (SA), McPherson, Fairfax newspapers and Rural Press, and contributed to various magazines.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.